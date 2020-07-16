The open/closed yo-yo of early childhood development centres: a timeline

Government contradictions continue to play out publicly following social development minister Lindiwe Zulu backing the reopening of early childhood development centres (ECDCs).

This week, Zulu said the department wasn't opposing the reopening of these facilities. This after basic education minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that ECD centres and pre-grade R grades would not reopen on July 6.

Here is what you need to know about the latest development.

Affiliated schools

In June, the department of basic education’s directives announced that only nursery schools and ECDC centres that were affiliated to schools could reopen from July 6.

Other private centres which fall under social development were not given an opening date, and the department said they would be required to complete pre-opening self-assessment forms if they planned to reopen.

U-turn

On July 3, Motshekga updated the directions on the return of school pupils, putting the brakes on ECD centres and pre-grade R grades reopening.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Motshekga's spokesperson, Hope Mokgatlhe, said the decision to halt the reopening of ECDCs and pre-grade R grades came after reports were presented during a virtual Council of Education Ministers (CEM) meeting.

“After careful consideration of all the reports, CEM decided that only grade 6, grade 11, and grade R will return to school on Monday. The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiated approach within the stipulated time frames as per the gazette by the minister,” she said.