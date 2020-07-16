We feel insulted by City of Cape Town, says human rights commissioner Nissen

The demolition of land invaders’ homes during the Covid-19 pandemic has left the SA Human Rights Commission (HRC), the police and the City of Cape Town at daggers drawn.

The HRC, the Housing Assembly and Bulelani Qolani – the man who was recently seen naked in a video being evicted from a shack in Khayelitsha by law enforcement officers – are suing the city in the Cape Town high court.

The parties want the court to declare the city's demolition of shacks in Khayelitsha, Ocean View, Kommetjie and “throughout the city metropole” unlawful.

If the demolitions and evictions have been ordered by the court, the litigants want them to be conducted in the presence of the police “who are directed to ensure that the dignity of the evictees is respected and protected”.

They also want the court to interdict the city and its anti-land invasion unit from demolishing any structures, occupied or not, during the lockdown.