Western Cape's rural areas lag metros and could still face Covid-19 peak

The Western Cape metropoles are possibly over the worst of the Covid-19 hump, but smaller towns and rural areas might still be facing the full onslaught.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, provincial head of health in the department Dr Keith Cloete said the province was looking at a “later, flatter and longer peak” than had originally been modelled.

“Hospitalisations have stabilised in the province over the past 10 days,” he said. This was in both the public and private sector, indicating “early signs of decline”.

Total Covid-19 admissions reached a daily maximum of 1,900 patients, and now currently stand at 1,600 to 1,700 patients.

These statistics suggest that the Western Cape’s urban areas are on a better footing than before, but the department of health remains cautious about declaring that the province is past the peak.