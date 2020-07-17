6,791 inmates granted parole under lockdown dispensation

More than a third of the 19,000 inmates earmarked for release have been granted parole since May after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced their release as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

However, the department had not met the deadline it set itself, July 17, for releasing all 19,000 prisoners eligible for parole.

“This has been quite an involved process. We must follow the process to the letter so we do not have issues of reoffending,” correctional services department spokesperson Logan Maistry said on Friday.

He said from May 20 to July 15, 6,791 low-risk inmates have been granted parole across SA as part of the Covid-19 special parole dispensation.

“We want to finish the process as soon as possible, but we will have to make sure all processes are done in a way to ensure the safety of the public and of the inmates is not compromised,” Maistry said.

When he made the announcement on May 8, Ramaphosa said the parole dispensation will apply to low-risk inmates who have passed their minimum detention period, or will approach this period in the coming five years.