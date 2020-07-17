Covid-19 got you working from home? Claiming from the taxman is not that simple

Due to the national lockdown since March, many employees, if they had been able to work at all, have been working from home.

This has raised questions about what employees working remotely can claim from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Most industries were allowed to return to their workplaces from June 1. But some employees continue to work from home, fearing they could contract Covid-19 in the office, have underlying health issues putting them at additional risk or due to companies downsizing their operations as the economy takes a battering from the pandemic.

Rob Cooper, a tax expert at Sage, said costs that employees were incurring due to working from home should be reimbursed by the employer.

“That side does not affect the tax law. If the employee has to work from home, she uses data, a cellphone and stationery. These expenses should be covered by the employer,” he said.