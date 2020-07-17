COVID-19 SURVIVORS | Mom suffered from depression and dad is paralysed - but they beat the virus

Lucinda Bredell says her battle with depression helped her beat Covid-19. Her struggle with the virus inadvertently began when her teenage son went on a Youth Day hiking trip, not knowing that one of his friends had Covid-19.

Xander, 19, said he thought it would be fine because none of his friends showed any symptoms.

​“I didn’t think any of my friends had it because they didn’t seem sick. When I found out I was positive, I wasn’t really scared because I knew if you are young you’ll be fine,” Xander said.

It wasn’t until the next week when he tested positive and was quarantined in their granny flat, at their home in George, that he began to worry. On June 27, Lucinda, 46, woke up with a sore throat, a runny nose, loss of smell and taste – and then tested positive for Covid-19.

“I was overcome with fear; it immediately felt like my heart dropped into my shoes,” said Lucinda. “There was this sudden shock. OK, it’s positive. I have co-morbidities. How do I deal with this now?

“My son’s biggest fear when he heard his friend had tested positive was what if he had given it to me and I died. We had to deal with that emotional trauma as well,” she said.