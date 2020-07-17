Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead final farewell to Zindzi Mandela

The Fourways memorial park is also the final resting place of two of Madikizela-Mandela's great-grandchildren.

The one grave is that of baby Zenawe Zibuyile Mandela‚ who died in 2011 after being born three months prematurely to Zoleka Mandela and actor Sekoati Tsubane.

The other is the grave of Zenani Mandela‚ who died aged 13 in a car accident after the 2010 Soccer World Cup kick-off concert‚ also at Orlando Stadium. After her death‚ the Zenani Campaign‚ led by her mother Zoleka Mandela and grandmother Zindzi Mandela‚ was launched to contribute to the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety‚ which aims to improve the level of protection for children on roads mainly in developing countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said Zindzi had devoted her life to fellow South Africans.

“Zindzi has departed this life but her legacy will live on in our minds and in our hearts.”

Born in 1960 to a couple at the forefront of the fight against apartheid, Ramaphosa said Zindzi grew up to be a courageous freedom fighter in her own right.

Zindzi was the youngest daughter of former president Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Madikizela-Mandela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

Mandla and Ndileka Mandela penned heartfelt tributes to Zindzi, who was an SA ambassador to Denmark.

“We shall always treasure fond memories of her as a feisty, fearless and proud freedom fighter in her own right,” Mandla said.

Ndileka described Zindzi as a “true gallant fighter”, who had become more like a big sister than an aunt.

The funeral is taking place one day before the world commemorates international Nelson Mandela Day, which marks acts of benevolence in the name of the late famed statesman on his birth date.