LISTEN | Parties, booze and living carefree under lockdown: teacher on his dangerous Covid-19 gamble

A teacher has spoken candidly about the consequences of socialising with friends, going to parties and disregarding the lockdown regulations - believing he would never become a Covid-19 statistic in Gauteng.

“We never thought it would hit close to home. We spoke of it as something foreign to us,” said Lunga*.

He was wrong.

Not even level 5 of the national lockdown - which barred non-essential workers from leaving their homes except for purchasing food and seeking medical attention - deterred Lunga and his friends from socialising.

“Since the lockdown was announced in late March, basically, one never really adhered to most of the regulations, I would still attend gatherings, parties, after-tears, house parties, lots and lots of things, because they were happening,” he said.