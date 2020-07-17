South Africa

LISTEN | Parties, booze and living carefree under lockdown: teacher on his dangerous Covid-19 gamble

17 July 2020 - 10:13 By Naledi Shange
Ignoring the warnings ended with a trip to hospital and a test confirming that he had contracted Covid-19.
Image: Supplied

A teacher has spoken candidly about the consequences of socialising with friends, going to parties and disregarding the lockdown regulations - believing he would never become a Covid-19 statistic in Gauteng.

“We never thought it would hit close to home. We spoke of it as something foreign to us,” said Lunga*.

He was wrong. 

Not even level 5 of the national lockdown - which barred non-essential workers from leaving their homes except for purchasing food and seeking medical attention - deterred Lunga and his friends from socialising.

“Since the lockdown was announced in late March, basically, one never really adhered to most of the regulations, I would still attend gatherings, parties, after-tears, house parties, lots and lots of things, because they were happening,” he said.

“We would still go an extra mile to get alcohol, because alcohol was banned then but it was easily accessible and available in townships.”

Ignorance was bliss at these social gatherings where “the virus” would inevitably creep into the conversation.  

“We had many debates as friends during these gatherings. We would argue for hours and hours about this virus, its spread and the patterns. We would also argue about our own ignorance too,” he said. 

Despite this, they refused to believe the virus posed a threat to them. “We spoke of it as something foreign to us,” he said.

Lunga had no qualms about going to malls and food outlets - particularly those in the townships.

It was at the end of June when he started to develop backache, fatigue and cold chills. He initially dismissed these as the flu.

“It was this subtle denialism that I had.”

He was due for a hospital visit and was given a routine Covid-19 test beforehand. Even while waiting for the results, he neglected to treat himself as a potential carrier of the virus.

“That week still I attended minor gatherings with the same circle of people. I guess it was this attitude that you never assume that a friend has it, or someone you know has it.”

After his positive result, he immediately went into isolation and alerted those he had been in contact with. He's still not sure when or where he contracted Covid-19 but is convinced it must have been at a social gathering.

These are the lessons he wanted to share when telling his story:

  • Take personal hygiene more seriously.
  • Take social distancing seriously.
  • Take mask-wearing, especially when meeting other people, seriously.
  • Adhere to what the government and medical experts are saying.
  • Avoid crowded places.
  • Do not go to the malls unnecessarily. 
  • Be cautious when using taxis, and do not visit people unnecessarily. 

“The lesson that I have learnt is that whenever you hear of such a pandemic, do not think it's something you are immune to. Don’t think that it’s something far from you because that was the overall attitude,” he said.

“We have been hearing about it, talking about, reading about it countless times but thought it would never come closer to us,” he added.

He called on people to avoid baby showers, after-tears gatherings, funerals and parties.

“Avoid them at all cost,” he said, adding that while the virus was everywhere, that is where the spread was most likely to happen.

“And parents must ensure that while their kids are at home, they do not roam the streets.” 

To the 'doubting Thomas's', Lunga said while they had a right to hold their own beliefs and views, they should be wary not to infect people around them.

* Lunga requested not to be fully identified for fear of repercussions, but hopes that his story will help others navigate the coronavirus pandemic in SA.

