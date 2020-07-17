South Africa

More than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in correctional centres, head office

17 July 2020 - 11:30 By Ernest Mabuza
The department of correctional services reported that 2,441 officials and 1,600 inmates have contracted the coronavirus.
Covid-19 cases recorded in the department of correctional services reached 4,041 on Thursday when 134 new cases were announced.

However, the department recorded 122 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,583. Deaths from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 49.

The 4,041 cases comprised 2,441 officials and 1,600 inmates.

The department said the additional 91 officials who have contracted Covid-19 are from Gauteng (25), KwaZulu-Natal (18), Free State and Northern Cape (19), Eastern Cape (14), Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West (7), Western Cape (7) and head office (1).

The department said the 43 additional cases among inmates were in Eastern Cape (38), Gauteng (1)  and Western Cape (4).

