More than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in correctional centres, head office

However, the department recorded 122 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,583. Deaths from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 49.

The 4,041 cases comprised 2,441 officials and 1,600 inmates.

The department said the additional 91 officials who have contracted Covid-19 are from Gauteng (25), KwaZulu-Natal (18), Free State and Northern Cape (19), Eastern Cape (14), Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West (7), Western Cape (7) and head office (1).

The department said the 43 additional cases among inmates were in Eastern Cape (38), Gauteng (1) and Western Cape (4).