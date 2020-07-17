South Africa

'Nike smuggler' with fake sneakers worth R200k gets tripped up by cops

17 July 2020 - 15:14 By lwandile bhengu
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of counterfeit Nikes.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of counterfeit Nikes.
Image: Supplied

A man has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for being in possession of counterfeit Nike sneakers worth about R200,000.

The 42-year-old was arrested in the northern part of the province after being stopped in a vehicle by police on Thursday evening. He was allegedly planning to sell the merchandise in Durban.

“During a search of the vehicle, police discovered a large quantity of counterfeit Nike takkies with an estimated value of R200,000,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. “It is alleged that the suspect was travelling from Mozambique to Durban where he intended to sell the goods.” 

The man was arrested and charged with being in possession of counterfeit goods and is  expected to appear soon in the KwaMsane magistrate’s court.

MORE

Fashion up in flames: why Burberry burned unsold stock worth R506m

Luxury British fashion house Burberry destroyed hundreds of millions of rands worth of its fashion and cosmetic products over the past year to ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Sarah Langa gets spicy about fake designer shoes

Even an account in socialite Buhle Mkhize's name weighed in, telling Sarah she shouldn't have posted something to 'ridicule' others
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Cops confiscate fake goods worth R9m in Joburg CBD

Gauteng police confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R9m during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. How to know when you need a hospital for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. ‘Mommy please pray for me,’ son’s last words to mom before dying in horror crash South Africa
  5. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X