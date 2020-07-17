Staff drive 10km to fetch water, brew tea over fires at this clinic in Limpopo

Levubu clinic outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, had been relying on a generator to supply power and water to the facility since September last year.

A few weeks ago, the generator stopped working. Staff say they have had to perform some duties in the dark and make daily trips to collect water from the nearest facility about 10km away.

Many critical services like vaccinations, administration of insulin to diabetic patients and other treatments have been suspended since June. Staff say most patients have been referred to a clinic a few kilometres away. But for many who live in the rural farming village, the cost of travelling there is high.

We visited the clinic last week after being alerted to the conditions by the Public Service Association (PSA) union. John Teffo, PSA provincial manager, said the clinic’s generator stopped working on June 17 2020.