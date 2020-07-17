The virus is winning the battle plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

“Our patients have no resistance; it is so scary!” says a doctor who treats cancer patients. “And then you see the attitude of people outside who are not taking the virus seriously. They say the good Lord will protect them! They gather for visits and chats. They say your time is your time. I don't even know what to say ... How would you feel if your actions caused someone else's death? It makes me so angry!”

Dr Jacques Koning is a specialist in internal medicine in Pretoria, and he is busy until 8pm every day. “Our numbers are shooting up. We are now admitting the same amount of patients every three days that we used to admit in a month to six weeks.”

