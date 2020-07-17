WATCH | Cold Cape cobra enjoys a 'nice warm bath' in house

“After that, when I opened the door again she was up and down all over the place. Then I had a cobra on a Cobra faucet,” he said.

He said he was called out again on Friday by the same construction crew to save another 1.7m long snake.

“In about six months in Worcester I get about 300 callouts of which I catch about 260 snakes,” he said.

“It’s not my job. I do it as a service to the community. I do it without cost and the only money I get is from donations,” said Du Preez.

He said the cobra would "stay with him" through the winter until she eats her first meal, and once he has checked her health, she would be released on a nearby farm.

“I have a whole network of farmers here where I go and drop off the snakes. But only after I’ve done snake awareness with their workers, otherwise you leave it ... and people kill it,” he said.