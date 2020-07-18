Coronavirus lays bare South Africans' toxic relationship with alcohol

South Africa's move to reimpose an alcohol sales ban as its coronavirus epidemic surges has eased pressure on hospital staff but cast a bleak spotlight on the country's booze culture.

In few other countries in the world have COVID-19 and alcohol consumption become so dangerously intertwined.

With 324,221 cases, South Africa is the sixth most infected country in the world for coronavirus, according to an AFP tally.

It also typically ranks among the countries with the highest per-capita alcohol consumption -- a phenomenon, partly fuelled by easy availability of drink, that also carries a high medical cost.

The staggering scale of that bill was brought home after South Africa imposed a rare moratorium on alcohol sales, to go hand-in-hand with a virus lockdown on March 27.

The ban was lifted on June 1 and emergency rooms suddenly teemed with alcohol-related cases: car crashes, gunshot wounds, stab injuries and accidents, which filled beds and diverted manpower from the soaring load of coronavirus patients.

On Sunday and without notice, President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted the prohibition.