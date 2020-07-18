COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Coronavirus lays bare South Africans' toxic relationship with alcohol

July 18 2020 - 12:17

Honour Madiba's legacy by putting nation's health first during Covid-19 pandemic, parliament urges

Parliament on Saturday called on South Africans to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela by putting the health of those at home and in their communities first during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country and world commemorated Mandela Day, parliament reminded the nation of the famous quote by the late struggle icon and former president that “a fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of”.