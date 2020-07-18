COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Coronavirus lays bare South Africans' toxic relationship with alcohol
July 18 2020 - 12:17
Honour Madiba's legacy by putting nation's health first during Covid-19 pandemic, parliament urges
Parliament on Saturday called on South Africans to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela by putting the health of those at home and in their communities first during the coronavirus pandemic.
As the country and world commemorated Mandela Day, parliament reminded the nation of the famous quote by the late struggle icon and former president that “a fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of”.
July 18 2020 - 12:02
Fear of infection is keeping children from the classroom, principals tell Angie Motshekga
Fear and anxiety is leading to high pupil absenteeism in many SA schools as Covid-19 infections continue to increase.
This is one of several concerns members of the SA Principals Association (Sapa) put on the table to education minister Angie Motshekga on Friday, as part of her consultations with education stakeholders about the closure of schools.
Sapa provincial heads shared several issues they were concerned about regarding the Covid-19 crisis and how it has affected their schools.
July 18 2020 - 10:16
Coronavirus lays bare South Africans' toxic relationship with alcohol
South Africa's move to reimpose an alcohol sales ban as its coronavirus epidemic surges has eased pressure on hospital staff but cast a bleak spotlight on the country's booze culture.
In few other countries in the world have COVID-19 and alcohol consumption become so dangerously intertwined.
With 324,221 cases, South Africa is the sixth most infected country in the world for coronavirus, according to an AFP tally.
July 18 2020 - 09:30
Several police stations closed temporarily after officers test positive for Covid-19
At least six police stations have been closed temporarily across South Africa after some officers tested positive for Cocvid-19.
According to the police, the closed stations are: Vereeniging and Florida in Gauteng, Mothotlung in North West, Barberton, Balfour and Leslie in Mpumalanga,