WATCH LIVE | UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres delivers the 18th annual Nelson Mandela lecture

NOTE: The live stream is expected to start at 15:00

18 July 2020 - 14:50 By TIMESLIVE

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres will deliver the 18th annual Nelson Mandela lecture on Saturday.

This will be the first time the event is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guterres is expected to touch on the pandemic, inequality as well as the life of Mandela's daughter, Zindzi, who was buried in Johannesburg on Friday.

