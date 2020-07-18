WATCH LIVE | UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres delivers the 18th annual Nelson Mandela lecture
NOTE: The live stream is expected to start at 15:00
18 July 2020 - 14:50
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres will deliver the 18th annual Nelson Mandela lecture on Saturday.
On Saturday's #MandelaDay & every day, Nelson Mandela's words inspire us to "ensure that democracy, peace & prosperity prevail everywhere." https://t.co/E079bDDUg6 pic.twitter.com/ta5ByCsKcK— United Nations (@UN) July 18, 2020
This will be the first time the event is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guterres is expected to touch on the pandemic, inequality as well as the life of Mandela's daughter, Zindzi, who was buried in Johannesburg on Friday.