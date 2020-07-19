South Africa

Boy, 10, suffers serious injuries during motorcycle track accident

19 July 2020 - 16:06 By ERNEST MABUZA
Paramedics attend to a scene where a boy, 10, was injured during a motorcyle accident at a motocross track in Sasolburg on Sunday.
A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital on Sunday afternoon after an accident at a motocross track in Sasolburg in the Free State.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.15pm and found the young patient lying on the track with his father seated next to him.

It is understood that another rider had collided with the child while they were on the track.

“Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and was in a serious condition,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said the boy was treated, provided with pain-relief medication and airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

