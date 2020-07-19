South Africa

KZN records 19,706 new Covid infections in a week

Premier praises booze ban as hospital trauma cases decline

19 July 2020 - 16:16 By LWANDILE BHENGU
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says Covid-19 cases are rising in the province. Durban and Pietermaritzburg are in the eye of the storm.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says Covid-19 cases are rising in the province. Durban and Pietermaritzburg are in the eye of the storm.
Image: Supplied

A total of 12 health workers have died in KwaZulu-Natal due to Covid-19.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala during a briefing on the province's latest Covid-19 numbers on Sunday.

Of the province's 40,045 cases, 1,557 are health care workers, 60% of them nurses.

“Of the total infected, less than a percentage have succumbed to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Nevertheless, those deaths are 12 too many. Again, may their souls rest in peace. We send our deepest condolences to their families,” said Zikalala.

The province has experienced an increase of 19,706 new cases, 136 more deaths, and 5,034 additional recoveries in a week.

“The surge continues with Ethekwini [Durban] and Umgungundlovu [Pietermaritzburg] districts recording more than half of the daily cases,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala also said that they were experiencing difficulties with private labs, which he said were not capturing the demographic information of patients correctly.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last Sunday reinstating the alcohol ban and a curfew, Zikalala said that preliminary analysis showed pressure being eased in hospital trauma units.

“In one of our Durban hospitals, from the 6th to the 12th of July we had 155 trauma cases. But one week since the reintroduction of the ban on alcohol, from the 13th to the 18th [of July], we only had 120 trauma cases.

“We expect a further reduction in this regard, the longer the ban continues,” he said, adding that there was also a decrease in mortuary admissions of people who had died from violent causes and violent crimes over the week.

“We have always maintained that alcohol is a contributing factor in murders, attempted murders, assaults, rapes and domestic violence. We have seen a reduction in these crimes since the police in the province started enforcing the ban on the sale distribution of alcohol,” he said.

READ MORE:

Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges

A high school dropout is facing criminal charges for consulting and treating patients after she convinced five KwaZulu-Natal hospitals and clinics ...
News
16 hours ago

KZN education department postpones return to school for additional grades

The KwaZulu-Natal education department issued a circular on Friday advising schools that no further grades should be phased in this month.
News
2 days ago

ANC in KZN to draw lessons from Madiba in fight against Covid-19

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to strengthen its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by drawing inspiration from late former statesman Nelson ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. Zindzi Mandela: 'Kind, loving and true to herself,' says son Zondwa South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X