Rise in SA's Covid-19 cases continues as Mkhize appeals to nation not to let guard down
A cumulative total of 364,328 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA have been recorded, with 13,449 new cases identified, the health ministry said on Sunday night.
85 new deaths were registered, bringing the number of cumulative fatalities to 5,033 (4,948 on Saturday).
The number of recoveries currently stands at 191,059. On Saturday, the department said recoveries totalled 182,230, which translated to a recovery rate of 52%.
Over the weekend, health minister Zweli Mkhize appealed to South Africans to do more to help break the cycle of infection.
"As government, we have mobilised every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to effect the necessary interventions. But government cannot manage this unilaterally.
"We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging," he said.
"We see poor or no social distancing in communities. Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is laxity setting in around frequent hand washing.
"This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks."
The minister cautioned: "We do not have a vaccine. We do not have a cure."
"Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously ... It remains in each and every citizen’s hands to admonish family members, colleagues, friends. who refuse to adhere to measures that protect lives by limiting the spread of this virus."