South Africa

Suspect nabbed after body of woman, 79, found at her home in Eastern Cape

19 July 2020 - 12:29 By ERNEST MABUZA
A suspect aged 35 was arrested in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old woman from Cofimvaba on Saturday morning.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Eastern Cape police on Saturday afternoon arrested a 35-year old man after the discovery of the body of a 79-year-old woman at her home in Wodehouse, Cofimvaba, earlier that day.

“It is alleged that the neighbour who went to the old woman’s home made the discovery.

“The neighbour immediately called the police. A task team, led by Capt Litha Mfundisi started after up the leads and with the assistance of the community tracked the suspect in the area,” police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Cofimvaba magistrate's court on a charge of murder.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the swift response by the police and also thanked the community for its assistance.

“Crimes against women and children remain the priority of the police. The detectives will oppose bail in this case. The assistance of the community is applauded,” Ntshinga said.

