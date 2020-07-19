South Africa

Woman's body found in Kalk Bay

19 July 2020 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
Kalk Bay, Cape Town.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman, after her body was found floating in the water outside Kalk Bay harbour, Cape Town.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said its crew was alerted shortly before 10am on Sunday.

“Reports indicated that two local men who were free diving had happened upon a body floating in the water and eyewitnesses reported that the divers were bringing the body towards the shore,” said the NSRI.

The city's emergency personnel were activated.

“The body of an unidentified female suspected to be aged in her 30s or 40s had been brought to the shoreline by the two local divers who are from Bergvliet and Simon’s Town.

“Police initiated investigations and it appears that local fishermen had seen the lady on Saturday night at Kalk Bay harbour but no-one has reported to have witnessed her going into the water.”

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call Muizenberg Police station on 0217879000.

No further information is available.

