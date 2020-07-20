Avbob prepares for Covid-19 spike with shipping containers for bodies

“We have placed these three containers in Gauteng due to the demand projections in the province. Should the need arise, we will get more mobile mortuaries and place them at our branches.”

Since the government moved lockdown from level 4 to 3, Covid-19 infections have increased exponentially. It was during this stage that Gauteng overtook Western Cape and became the epicentre of the pandemic in SA.

On July 18, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng were 128,604, with 58,512 recoveries and 956 deaths. Last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned that the number of hotspots was increasing drastically.

Mkhize said that in May, SA had just 12 hotspots but this had increased to 52 in July.

Hotspots are areas with more than five infected people per 100,000, or where new infections are increasing at a fast pace. At the beginning of the lockdown, the government projected that infections would peak in September.

Deputy president of the National Funeral Directors' Association Lawrence Konyana said members have started beefing up their storage in anticipation of an upcoming peak in deaths.

“We are doing an audit to see what is the capacity of each region in the country. We were approached by the government wanting to know what kind of capacity we had. We had to go to our members to establish this,” he said.

“This included other associations as well. We wanted to complete the process by last month but could not do so. We are hoping that by the end of this month we should have an idea of what we have in Gauteng and other regions.”

Konyana said demand for storage is manageable, depending on what other roleplayers involved in burials do.

He said if municipalities provide burial space on time, home affairs issues documents promptly and insurance companies pay claims early, the industry should be able to cope with high numbers.

This, Konyana said, was also due to the fact that Covid-19 positive bodies have to be buried within three days, which frees up more space.