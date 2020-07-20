South Africa

Avbob prepares for Covid-19 spike with shipping containers for bodies

20 July 2020 - 13:04 By Penwell Dlamini
Avbob manager Vusi Dladla inside one of the shipping containers his company is converting into mortuaries to keep up with demand.
Avbob manager Vusi Dladla inside one of the shipping containers his company is converting into mortuaries to keep up with demand.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

One of SA's biggest funeral parlours has begun converting shipping containers into mobile mortuaries in anticipation of a spike in Covid-19-related deaths.

Avbob has already produced nine mobile mortuaries at a factory in Bloemfontein to ensure it does not run out of space when Covid-19 deaths are at a peak, reports SowetanLIVE.

Three of them will be in Gauteng - Springs, Auckland Park and Midrand.

The 12mx3m containers can store 40 bodies and run on electricity and generators. On average, most of Avbob's 39 branches with mortuaries take between 25 and 30 bodies.

“The concept comes from our corporate social investment projects. Many years ago, we started buying these shipping containers and converted them to libraries which we donated to schools. So far, 55 of these container libraries have been donated,” said Vusi Dladla, Avbob area manager of funeral services.

“With the Covid-19 rise in infections, our factory decided to convert these containers into mobile mortuaries. We've decided to build these units so that if there is a huge spike in mortality, then we can deal with it,” Dladla said.

“We have placed these three containers in Gauteng due to the demand projections in the province. Should the need arise, we will get more mobile mortuaries and place them at our branches.”

Since the government moved lockdown from level 4 to 3, Covid-19 infections have increased exponentially. It was during this stage that Gauteng overtook Western Cape and became the epicentre of the pandemic in SA.

On July 18, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng were 128,604, with 58,512 recoveries and 956 deaths. Last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned that the number of hotspots was increasing drastically.

Mkhize said that in May, SA had just 12 hotspots but this had increased to 52 in July.

Hotspots are areas with more than five infected people per 100,000, or where new infections are increasing at a fast pace. At the beginning of the lockdown, the government projected that infections would peak in September.

Deputy president of the National Funeral Directors' Association Lawrence Konyana said members have started beefing up their storage in anticipation of an upcoming peak in deaths.

“We are doing an audit to see what is the capacity of each region in the country. We were approached by the government wanting to know what kind of capacity we had. We had to go to our members to establish this,” he said.

“This included other associations as well. We wanted to complete the process by last month but could not do so. We are hoping that by the end of this month we should have an idea of what we have in Gauteng and other regions.”

Konyana said demand for storage is manageable, depending on what other roleplayers involved in burials do.

He said if municipalities provide burial space on time, home affairs issues documents promptly and insurance companies pay claims early, the industry should be able to cope with high numbers.

This, Konyana said, was also due to the fact that Covid-19 positive bodies have to be buried within three days, which frees up more space.

MORE

'Bodies are piling up': Eastern Cape funeral parlours plead for help

Funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape are struggling to cope with the influx of corpses as Covid-19 sweeps through the province.
News
1 week ago

Former KZN health MEC performs postmortems to help mortuary backlog

Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize will need to provide an explanation as to why no resources have been allocated to Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary, on ...
News
2 weeks ago

'It’s as if your loved one is a leper': Ndileka Mandela on Covid-19 burials

After losing her aunt, Zindziswa Mandela, Ndileka Mandela has painted a painful picture of how people who die with Covid-19 are buried.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X