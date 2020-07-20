COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Rise in SA's Covid-19 cases continues
Health minister Zweli Mkhize appealed to South Africans to do more to help break the cycle of infection.
July 20 2020 - 07:45
This is how interprovincial travel will work under level 3 lockdown
Updated Covid-19 directives for interprovincial travel for South Africans returning to work or university have been put in place by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
The new regulations include the mandatory use of face masks, sanitising of passengers before boarding and landing, keeping windows open by at least 5cm, and a 70% loading capacity.
The regulations come into effect immediately, and a violation of the rules would be classified as a criminal offence, Mbalula said.
July 20 2020 - 07:00
Africa’s first Covid-19 faecal findings are nothing to be poo-pooed
KZN scientists say they can detect Covid-19 in sewage.
It's groundbreaking research that could ease transmission and identify hot spots.
July 20 2020 - 06:06
Uphill battle to get more SA wines to export market in lockdown: Wosa
The ban on the sale of wines locally has pushed more companies to seek to sell their wines overseas, but the continuing ban on overseas travel has made it more difficult to introduce more SA wines to overseas markets.
July 20 2020 - 06:00
Wine producer's evaporating income as lockdown ban continues to bite
“The ban on the sale of wine affects my total trading ability. It negates me as a business.”
These are the words of Schalk Burger Snr, owner of the Welbedacht Wine Estate in Wellington in the Western Cape.
July 20 2020 - 06:00
An elastic band to a gun fight: why Covid-19 isn’t going anywhere
A vaccine is far off and our rulers are hapless.
So we can rely only on ourselves to survive the pandemic.
