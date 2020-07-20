COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Rise in SA's Covid-19 cases continues

July 20 2020 - 07:45

This is how interprovincial travel will work under level 3 lockdown

Updated Covid-19 directives for interprovincial travel for South Africans returning to work or university have been put in place by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The new regulations include the mandatory use of face masks, sanitising of passengers before boarding and landing, keeping windows open by at least 5cm, and a 70% loading capacity.

The regulations come into effect immediately, and a violation of the rules would be classified as a criminal offence, Mbalula said.