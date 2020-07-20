South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Rise in SA's Covid-19 cases continues

Health minister Zweli Mkhize appealed to South Africans to do more to help break the cycle of infection.

20 July 2020 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

July 20 2020 - 07:45

This is how interprovincial travel will work under level 3 lockdown

Updated Covid-19 directives for interprovincial travel for South Africans returning to work or university have been put in place by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The new regulations include the mandatory use of face masks, sanitising of passengers before boarding and landing, keeping windows open by at least 5cm, and a 70% loading capacity.

The regulations come into effect immediately, and a violation of the rules would be classified as a criminal offence, Mbalula said.

July 20 2020 - 07:00

Africa’s first Covid-19 faecal findings are nothing to be poo-pooed

KZN scientists say they can detect Covid-19 in sewage.

It's groundbreaking research that could ease transmission and identify hot spots​.

July 20 2020 - 06:06

Uphill battle to get more SA wines to export market in lockdown: Wosa

The ban on the sale of wines locally has pushed more companies to seek to sell their wines overseas, but the continuing ban on overseas travel has made it more difficult to introduce more SA wines to overseas markets.

July 20 2020 - 06:00

Wine producer's evaporating income as lockdown ban continues to bite

“The ban on the sale of wine affects my total trading ability. It negates me as a business.”

These are the words of Schalk Burger Snr, owner of the Welbedacht Wine Estate in Wellington in the Western Cape.

July 20 2020 - 06:00

An elastic band to a gun fight: why Covid-19 isn’t going anywhere

A vaccine is far off and our rulers are hapless.

So we can rely only on ourselves to survive the pandemic.

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  3. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  4. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X