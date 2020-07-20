COVID-19 SURVIVORS | ‘You feel like you are drowning in darkness’: former MP and wife beat virus

Donald Smiles walked to the bedroom where his wife lay with a fever and read the message from the pathology laboratory.

“I took her hand, held her and told her that her test results came back positive. She took a deep breath. I could see the worry on her face. She told me she expected it,” former DA MP Smiles told TimesLIVE on Monday.

It was the start of what the couple described as an emotional and difficult journey back to good health. “You feel like you can die of tiredness,” Donald said of his symptoms while ill.

Merwida, or “Kinny” as she is known to family and friends, was the first to test positive for Covid-19 in their household in the Eastern Cape on June 28.

Merwida said she started feeling unwell after the family returned from a relative's funeral in Bloemfontein on June 15.

“Three days after returning from the funeral I started coughing and had body aches, but had no fever. I self-medicated myself with flu medicine and isolated.”