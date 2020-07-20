Cyber scammers threaten 89-year-old via e-mail, demand payment in bitcoin

An 89-year-old woman has received a threatening e-mail from a cybercrime syndicate claiming it knows her whereabouts and “can cause chaos” if she does not pay them the equivalent of $700 (R11,667) in bitcoin.

Her daughter said she is afraid that someone is coming to kill her.

“Fortunately she has no idea what bitcoin even is or she'd probably sell her house to pay them,” said the daughter, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim.

Part of the e-mail reads, “We have been following you for a long time. We already know all your personal data, what you do on the internet, your actions, habits, and we know the full address of your stay.

“We are sending this to alert you! Our group will come to your home and cause chaos.

“During the next 7 days with a time unknown to you, we will act on one of these days! If you do not want this to happen, you must pay the ransom.

“This is 700 US Dollars in bitcoin. Just send money and nothing will happen. You will live on and forget about this incident.”