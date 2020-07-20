Girl electrocuted, sister injured while playing with friends in field

A playdate of young children in an open field in Grabouw, Western Cape, ended in tragedy over the weekend with the fatal electrocution of an eight-year-old girl and injury to her elder sibling after they made contact with an unsafe wire.

This is according to Eskom’s Trish Da Silva, who said the incident occurred while the children were playing between Snake Park and Hillside hostels.

“The deceased girl’s sister, who tried to assist her, suffered minors burns to her hands. She received medical attention from paramedics on the scene and is recovering from home,” she said.

General manager at Eskom distribution in the province, Alwie Lester, said he was saddened by the incident.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of this child, whose future has been so tragically taken from her. It is a loss which could so easily have been averted. I also wish the injured sibling a speedy recovery,” he said.