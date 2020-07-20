South Africa

Gwede Mantashe in hospital after positive Covid-19 test

Minister's wife in quarantine at home after also testing positive

20 July 2020 - 20:16 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital.
Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

A week after testing positive for Covid-19, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital.

This is according to cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams, who said Mantashe was admitted on Monday.

Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle Mantashe tested positive last week, following which they went into self-quarantine.

“Today, minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” said Williams.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus.”

READ MORE:

Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
5 days ago

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi contracts Covid-19

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X