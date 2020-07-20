'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school closures

The country’s five teacher unions were flabbergasted on Sunday night when deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule and a task team comprising five education MECs asked them for proposals on why schools should be closed.

The unions had given basic education minister Angie Motshekga their three-page document on Saturday.

Mhaule informed the unions of the meeting at 8.45 on Sunday night.

The education MECs making up the task team included Kwazi Mshengu from KwaZulu-Natal, Panyaza Lesufi (Gauteng), Debbie Schafer (Western Cape), Wendy Matsemela (North West) and Polly Boshielo (Limpopo).

Ben Machipi, general secretary of the Professional Educators' Union (PEU), said: “What shocked us is that the task team introduced by the deputy minister were asking for the consolidated proposals that we gave the minister on Saturday.