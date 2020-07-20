Limpopo education department suspends return of grades 3 and 10 to school

"This decision does not affect arrangements already in place for learners who benefit from the National School Nutrition Programme. All eligible learners will continue to access their meals at school.

"Further directives on this decision will be communicated in due course," said the department.

The department's decision comes after teacher unions had resolved that schools be closed and reopened at the end of August after Covid-19 cases had spiked.

According to a Sunday Times report, the unions proposed that matrics return on August 17 and that "different modes [of teaching] to assist them while they are at home" be prioritised.

"Other grades should return at the end of August, subject to a review based on the development of the virus," the newspaper reported.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is said to have met the unions on Friday.

She is set to discuss issues raised by the different stakeholders with the cabinet this week.