Limpopo education department suspends return of grades 3 and 10 to school

20 July 2020 - 09:43 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Limpopo education department has suspended the return of grades 3 and 10 to school from Monday.

"The Limpopo department of education had previously communicated that grades 3 and 10 would be phased back to school on July 20 in accordance with amended directions published in the government gazette No 43510, by the minister of basic education on July 7 2020," the department said in a statement.

The department said, however, it deemed it "preferable", after careful consideration of all key variables in phasing back more pupils, to suspend the return of the two grades to class.

"This decision does not affect arrangements already in place for learners who benefit from the National School Nutrition Programme. All eligible learners will continue to access their meals at school.

"Further directives on this decision will be communicated in due course," said the department.

The department's decision comes after teacher unions had resolved that schools be closed and reopened at the end of August after Covid-19 cases had spiked.

According to a Sunday Times report, the unions proposed that matrics return on August 17 and that "different modes [of teaching] to assist them while they are at home" be prioritised.

"Other grades should return at the end of August, subject to a review based on the development of the virus," the newspaper reported.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is said to have met the unions on Friday.

She is set to discuss issues raised by the different stakeholders with the cabinet this week.

