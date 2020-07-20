South Africa

Limpopo women who allegedly gave toddler booze and dagga behind bars

20 July 2020 - 19:55 By Naledi Shange
The toddler who was forced to consume alcohol and given marijuana to smoke is now in the care of his grandmother.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A 21-year-old mother and her 19-year-old friend who allegedly recorded themselves encouraging a toddler to down alcohol and consume cannabis will spend a few more days behind bars.

The pair face charges of child abuse.

Police said the two appeared in the Dzanani magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Monday, where they were charged with contravening the Children’s Act.

“Their case was postponed until July 23 for formal bail application and further police investigations,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The women were arrested on Saturday after videos depicting their alleged crimes surfaced on social media. The videos had reportedly been recorded by the women.

The clips showed the women giving the two-year-old boy dagga and alcohol to consume.

“[The mother's] accomplice could be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge,” said Mojapelo.

TimesLIVE has seen a series of three videos depicting the incident.

In the one, the boy is seen being given an almost empty bottle of alcohol to finish off. He is then handed another one which has just been opened and ordered to finish off the one before starting the other. The child obliges. 

In another, a woman, believed to be the boy’s mother, is seen pulling on a joint as she records a video of herself.

The toddler comes to her and without hesitation, she puts the joint in his mouth. The child looks at the camera, smiling. The woman then pulls him close to her face as she puffs out smoke into his face.

Mojapelo said the child had been immediately removed from her care. He has since been handed over to his grandmother. 

