Limpopo women who allegedly gave toddler booze and dagga behind bars

The clips showed the women giving the two-year-old boy dagga and alcohol to consume.

“[The mother's] accomplice could be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge,” said Mojapelo.

TimesLIVE has seen a series of three videos depicting the incident.

In the one, the boy is seen being given an almost empty bottle of alcohol to finish off. He is then handed another one which has just been opened and ordered to finish off the one before starting the other. The child obliges.

In another, a woman, believed to be the boy’s mother, is seen pulling on a joint as she records a video of herself.

The toddler comes to her and without hesitation, she puts the joint in his mouth. The child looks at the camera, smiling. The woman then pulls him close to her face as she puffs out smoke into his face.

Mojapelo said the child had been immediately removed from her care. He has since been handed over to his grandmother.