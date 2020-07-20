Nine out of 10 South Africans worried about paying bills as Covid-19 bites

As many as 91% of South Africans are concerned about being able to pay bills and loans four months into the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a TransUnion survey released on Monday.

TransUnion has conducted weekly surveys on how much consumers in SA have been affected by the lockdown.

In the previous surveys, rent and utility payments were the two bills that consumers were most concerned about being able to pay.

“However, this month the top two bills that consumers are most concerned about not being able to pay are retail/clothing accounts and personal loans. With the large majority of payment holidays seeing their end in June, this is no surprise,” said TransUnion.

The online survey was conducted among 1,031 adults in the country between July 1 and 6 by TransUnion in partnership with third-party research provider Qualtrics Research Services.