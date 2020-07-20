SA navy officer charged with sexual assault

An SA Navy officer has been formally charged after allegations of sexual assault were reported, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said over the weekend.

Commander Sam Khasuli said the alleged sexual assault happened at the naval base in Durban on July 5

“The navy has since initiated a process to administratively place the alleged perpetrator on suspension to allow for investigations to be conducted without any interference or influence.

"The SANDF force supports all national efforts to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse of women and children.”