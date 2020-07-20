South Africa

SA navy officer charged with sexual assault

20 July 2020 - 07:18 By Iavan Pijoos
The alleged sexual assault happened at the naval base in Durban on July 5.
The alleged sexual assault happened at the naval base in Durban on July 5.
Image: Alan Eason

An SA Navy officer has been formally charged after allegations of sexual assault were reported, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said over the weekend.

Commander Sam Khasuli said the alleged sexual assault happened at the naval base in Durban on July 5

“The navy has since initiated a process to administratively place the alleged perpetrator on suspension to allow for investigations to be conducted without any interference or influence.

"The SANDF force supports all national efforts to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse of women and children.”

Cape Town model agent faces ‘serial’ charges

Cape Town business owner Nico Maré, 50, describes himself as a mediator, dream-maker, photographer and caring father.
News
1 day ago

Two life terms for Cape Town pastor who raped disabled girl

Learner transport driver Luvuyo Gerald Hendricks was on Wednesday given two life sentences in the Wynberg magistrate's court for two counts of raping ...
News
2 weeks ago

Port Elizabeth man sentenced to life in jail for raping estranged wife

The Port Elizabeth high court on Wednesday sentenced Zukile July to life in prison for brutally attacking his estranged wife in 2018.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  3. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  4. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X