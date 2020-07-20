Seven in court for failed OR Tambo airport PPE heist

The seven men who were arrested following a botched heist at the OR Tambo International Airport appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said their case was postponed to August 4 for a formal bail application.

The group allegedly tried to make off with scores of personal protective equipment as well as a crate full of cellphones on Saturday, before they were cornered. Not all of them made it out alive.

“The police, upon searching the suspects’ truck (after the shooting), recovered the stolen personal protective equipment (masks) as well as three crates containing cellphones,” said Col Brenda Muridili in a statement release shortly after the incident.

Two people were killed in the heist, while a third bystander was wounded during a shootout between law enforcement and the alleged robbers.