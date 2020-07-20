South Africa

South Africans divided over BLF allocating graves to politicians

20 July 2020 - 12:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says the government must save lives and stop digging graves.
BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says the government must save lives and stop digging graves.
Image: Twitter/Zanele Lwana

There have been mixed reactions to the Black First Land First movement (BLF) demonstration against the digging of mass graves at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, north of Tshwane.

On Saturday, 50 BLF members gained entry to the cemetery and planted crosses on graves and engraved them with names of politicians, including EFF leader Julius Malema, basic education minister Angie Motshekga and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana told TimesLIVE that the government should save lives rather than prepare for Covid-19 deaths.

“Instead of saving lives and livelihoods, they dig graves. They are ready to kill us with the pandemic. All we are saying is that it is wrong to dig graves for us while we are still alive.”

Lwana said the graves were allocated to politicians because they enabled the ruling party to bury South Africans "while they're still alive".

“MPs have allowed the ruling party to go ahead with this plan. Silence is a sign of consent,” said Lwana.

She said the graves were not “closed” but were merely allocated. She said the party gave the Tshwane municipality five days to close the graves or they would return to close them.

The stunt has been criticised by the Tshwane metro. Head administrator Mpho Nawa denied that the cemetery had been earmarked as a Covid-19 burial site and said graves are routinely dug in expectation of burials.

BLF received criticism and praise over the stunt. These are some of the views shared on Twitter:

MORE

WATCH | BLF allocates graves to SA leaders, triggering Tshwane metro condemnation

The Black First Land First movement (BLF) has come under fire after it allocated unused graves dug at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, north of Tshwane, ...
News
5 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Rise in SA's Covid-19 cases continues

Health minister Zweli Mkhize appealed to South Africans to do more to help break the cycle of infection.
News
6 hours ago

Constitutional Court judgment on independent candidates: Malema and Maimane have their say

EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane have mixed views on Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling paving the way for the ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X