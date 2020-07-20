Suspect requests Legal Aid in Mapiti Matsena murder case

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Mapiti Matsena, chairperson of the Gauteng safety and security committee, has requested Legal Aid representation in court.

Monoko Francis Thoka made a first appearance in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. Wearing a blue hoodie, and a face mask in line with Covid-19 protocols, he blinked rapidly as he stood in the dock.

Thoka, who is from Sehlala in Limpopo, asked for Legal Aid counsel as he cannot afford his own lawyer.

He will remain in custody until the case returns to court on August 24.

Matsena was fatally stabbed during a home invasion at his property in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Thoka was questioned by the police on Friday, before being arrested on a charge of murder.