South Africa

Victims get phones back as police arrest robbers armed with toy guns

20 July 2020 - 11:11 By Suthentira Govender
When three separate robbery victims arrived at a police station to open cases they were pleasantly surprised to discover that the suspects were already behind bars.
When three separate robbery victims arrived at a police station to open cases they were pleasantly surprised to discover that the suspects were already behind bars.
Image: Supplied

Three men who allegedly used toy guns to conduct a string of armed robberies in two Durban suburbs have been arrested.​

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a task team had received reports of three young men in a vehicle with no front registration plates, allegedly committing armed robberies in Umbilo and Glenwood.

“The police officers immediately reacted and began searching for the vehicle. The vehicle was spotted on Moore Road with three occupants and was approached by police. The driver sped off and a chase ensued which resulted in the suspects losing control of the vehicle before they crashed.”

Mbele said three men between the ages of 19 and 23 were arrested.

“On searching the suspects, police found two 9mm toy guns and a number of stolen cellphones in their possession.

“While the police officers were detaining the suspects at the Umbilo police station, three separate robbery victims arrived at the police station to open cases. They were pleasantly surprised when their stolen cellphones were returned to them and they were informed that the suspects were already behind bars.”

The trio is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and reckless and negligent driving.

MORE

Man robbed at Port Elizabeth rubbish dump, car keys thrown into dump site

A Port Elizabeth man was held up at knifepoint — and attacked with his own pepper spray — when he went to a rubbish dump to offload garden refuse at ...
News
1 day ago

Two killed, seven wounded in shooting in cargo area outside OR Tambo airport

Two men were shot dead and seven others wounded in an alleged robbery at the cargo area outside OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park on Saturday ...
News
1 day ago

Police hunting 'highly dangerous' man linked to Bushbuckridge cash heist

Mpumalanga police are searching for Vusi Mthembu, 39, who they believe can help with an investigation into a 2017 cash-in-transit heist.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X