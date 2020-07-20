WATCH | BLF allocates graves to SA leaders, triggering Tshwane metro condemnation

“The BLF did not close the graves, as they claimed in the invite, but instead planted crosses engraved with the names of government leaders at open graves,” said Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa.

The BLF planted white crosses at open graves marked with the names President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema, transport minister Fikile Mbalula, police minister Bheki Cele, basic education minister Angie Motshekga and other government leaders.

“The caretaker couldn’t do anything about it as he was alone and outnumbered, but reported the incident to his supervisor. City officials later removed the crosses and destroyed them," the Tshwane metro said in its statement.

“A cemetery is considered to be a sacred place where we lay to rest our departed loved ones. For this group to write the names of government leaders on the crosses and plant them on open graves is diabolical, to say the least. This is the behaviour of intemperate people.

“The city digs the graves in the normal course of its work to ensure there are graves ready for interments,” Nawa said.

He denied allegations that the Honingnestkrans cemetery has been earmarked as a Covid-19 burial site for 24,000 people.

“The truth of the matter is that the city’s cemeteries across all seven regions have a capacity to accommodate 24,000 burials related to Covid-19.”