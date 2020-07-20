Wine producer's evaporating income as lockdown ban continues to bite

“The ban on the sale of wine affects my total trading ability. It negates me as a business.”

These are the words of Schalk Burger Snr, owner of the Welbedacht Wine Estate in Wellington in the Western Cape.

He says the ban on the sale of alcohol has hit his business hard.

Burger's wines are produced and bottled on the farm.

“I grow grapes, put them in the cellar and sell high quality wine,” Burger says.

He said his business was not like those where one harvests and drops the grapes at a co-operative.

The government first banned the sale of alcohol on level 5 of the lockdown on March 27. However, the ban was temporarily lifted in April for two weeks before being reinstated.

Exports were permitted from May 1 and sales of liquor locally resumed on June 1, only to be halted again on July 13.