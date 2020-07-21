Covid-19: 195 new deaths and 8,170 cases recorded in 24 hours

The number of mortalities from the virus rose by 195 to 5,368. The latest 1,000 deaths have come in a week, compared with 95 days for the first 1,000 deaths.

When lockdown was imposed on March 26, SA had 927 cases of Covid-19. Its first fatality was reported the following day.

By the time the lockdown was relaxed to alert level 3 on June 1 - 89 days after the first case was reported - there were 34,357 confirmed infections and 705 deaths.

Fifty days later, the number of cases and the number of active cases have multiplied by about 11 and the number of deaths by more than seven.

The number of recoveries reported by Mkhize on Tuesday was 208,144 - almost 12 times the total reported when lockdown was eased.

The latest stats were based on a total of 2,536,921 tests, of which 31,275 were in the last 24-hour cycle.