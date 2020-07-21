COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in two weeks
For the first time since July 8, South Africa recorded fewer than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
July 21 2020 -07:46
Seven police stations temporarily closed to due to Covid-19
At least seven police stations around the country have been temporarily closed for decontamination due to Covid-19.
July 21 2020 -07:04
Doctors confirm big drop in patients at trauma units since booze ban
A week after the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced under level 3 of the lockdown regulations, the pressure on hospitals beds has decreased.
This was revealed during a discussion on Radio 702 on Monday focusing on the effectiveness of the reintroduced ban and night-time curfew a week ago.
July 21 2020 -06:30
Third 'safe space' for Cape Town's homeless introduced
Substance abuse interventions, strengthening family ties, and job and work readiness are some of the programmes and services which will be offered to street people at Cape Town’s new “safe space”.
The Culemborg expansion site was opened under the FW de Klerk Boulevard freeway bridge earlier this month. It will offer a place for 96 people, according to mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.
July 21 2020 -07:00
Eastern Cape pupils stay away in droves thanks to parents’ ‘anxiety’
Many of the Eastern Cape's more than 256,000 Grade 3, 6 and 11 pupils did not pitch up for the first day of school on Monday.
The dismal numbers include two schools where not one Grade 3 or 6 pupil arrived, a report reveals.
July 21 2020 -06:09
These are Covid-19’s six symptom clusters, and here’s how they’ll help SA
One of the most challenging aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic is its unpredictability.
Now, scientists say their work could predict who will need a ventilator.
July 21 2020 -06:00
Two years after landmark silicosis settlement, no-one has been paid
An advocacy group for ex-miners who suffered debilitating lung impairment while working on SA’s mines has expressed concern at the slow progress of the trust that is responsible for compensating affected miners.
On July 10, the Justice for Miners Campaign (J4M), which was formed to lobby for miners and ex-miners that contracted either or both silicosis and tuberculosis while working in SA’s gold mines, published a statement of concern about the current state of operation of the Tshiamiso Trust.
July 21 2020 -00:04
According to figures released by the health ministry on Monday night, there were 9,304 cases recorded since Monday night. This brings to 373,628 the total number of cases recorded across the country.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 33 899 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 140 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 5173. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/vQaB6qnEOo— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 20, 2020