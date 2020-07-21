Covid-19 UIF-Ters benefits extended until August 15

The department of employment and labour has extended the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefit until August 15.

This was confirmed by deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi during a virtual presentation of the employment and labour department budget vote on Tuesday.

Last month, the department indicated the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would pay workers their relief payments under the Covid-19 Ters scheme until the end of June. The payments were intended as a stopgap for three months, until such time that the lockdown restrictions were eased and the economy slowly reopened.

Moloi said in response to the lockdown, and in line with government’s call for social solidarity, a complete repurposing of the UIF was required to provide income support to temporarily laid-off workers on an unprecedented scale.

“To date some R34bn in benefits has been distributed through employers in 7.4-million payments to recipients. This was in line with the commitment to provide income support for three months,” Moloi said.