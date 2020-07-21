'Government doesn't understand wine industry': jobs bloodbath in Cape

Cape wine producers are warning of a “job massacre” because of the renewed ban on alcohol sales.

In an urgent application launched in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, the producers want wine sales to be distinguished from the sale of other alcohol, such as beer and spirits.

They say the initial hard lockdown almost drove them out of business. The “revised” lockdown, when only “off consumption” alcohol sales were allowed between Monday and Thursday, did little to restore the industry which is facing job losses among those who work the land and run the wineries and their restaurants.

Now, the total ban on alcohol sales announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 12 came as a “complete shock”, promulgated without any public input, they say.