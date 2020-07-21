South Africa

Help us find murder suspect who skipped bail: Western Cape police

21 July 2020 - 17:44 By Aron Hyman
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating murder suspect Thando Mtshabe, who skipped bail after he was arrested in 2017.
Image: SA Police Service

Western Cape detectives have asked the public to help find two suspects linked to a murder and a rape case.

Philippi East police released a photo of murder suspect Thando Mtshabe, who disappeared after he was released on bail at Athlone magistrate's court in June 2017.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said Mtshabe allegedly fatally assaulted a person in the Jungle informal settlement in the Philippi East suburb of Marcus Garvey earlier that month.

“He appeared in court. However, he was bailed out and never came back for court proceedings. A warrant of arrest was issued,” said Makikela.

Anyone with information about Mtshabe should could contact Philippi East police on 021-370-1900/04 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Cape Town Central police are hunting for a suspect in connection with a rape on May 8.

“It is alleged  the suspect accompanied the complainant on a taxi trip to Cape Town central,” said Majikela. “According to the complainant, she was not familiar with the area and the suspect told her he would show her where she needed to be."

The man took the woman to a train yard in Culemborg, near the city centre, and threatened her with a knife before robbing and raping her.

Majikela urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Det Sgt Graham Davids, on 021-467-8000 or 082-552-1086 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

