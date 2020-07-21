Hijackers make off with Covid-19 tests in Port Elizabeth

“Yesterday we received reports that a courier vehicle transporting Covid-19 specimens for the NHLS was hijacked in Port Elizabeth and criminals who did this took a white container with the specimens,” he said. “We condemn this act of criminality, which puts the lives of people at risk.”

He said anyone who sees a white cooler box must report to the police.

This is not the first time that there has been a mishap with Covid-19 test kits. Last month hundreds of kits — all marked as urgent — were found dumped on the side of a national road in the Eastern Cape.

At the time of writing, police had not been able to confirm the latest incident.

