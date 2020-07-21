IN PICS | 'We want house numbers' Lamontville protests enter day two

Protests erupted for a second day in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Community leader Phumlani Mxhokozo told TimesLIVE the protests were spurred by a lack of electricity, water and house numbering, which would allow residents to be given official addresses.

“We are striking for electricity and water. We don't want izinyoka nyoka (illegal connections) because our children our dying. We also want proper house numbers for our shacks.”

Mxhokozo claimed the local ward councillor, Nobabalu Mthembu, had failed to address their needs. "She doesn't come to us, she doesn't engage with us or find out what we need. We don't even know what she looks like.”

He said community leaders had arranged to meet Mthembu to find an amicable way forward.

Lamontville has in recent years been plagued by ongoing service delivery protests.

In 2009 TimesLIVE's sister publication, SowetanLIVE, reported on violent protests in the area related to the allocation of housing, with residents calling for Mthembu's resignation.

Mthembu did not respond to queries on Tuesday morning.