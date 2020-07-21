SA National Civic Organisation questions fully loaded taxis, fee hikes

The SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) has defended the revised lockdown regulations allowing taxi operators to load at 100% capacity.

This comes after the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) criticised the government’s decision to allow fully loaded taxis for local trips. Sanco told eNCA the decision put commuters’ lives at risk. Sanco also questioned the affordability of fare increases.

Sanco Gauteng chairperson Abraham Mashishi said: "If the taxi industry is angry with the government, let them not take their anger to commuters because the poor commuters are the working class."

Santaco has a different view.

“Anybody who has issues with the regulations can constitutionally approach the authorities and contest the regulations, but contestation should not be on the basis of perception,” said Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa.

“The government has explored all avenues to balance the scientific evidence and economic challenges. There is a lot of effort invested in the decision. Anybody is at liberty to express their views,” Molelekwa said.