South Africa

SA records fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in two weeks

Total Covid-19 cases climb to 373,628 and deaths to 5,173

21 July 2020 - 00:04 By TimesLIVE
Fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in SA over the last 24 hours - the first time this has happened in the last two weeks.
Fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in SA over the last 24 hours - the first time this has happened in the last two weeks.
Image: KARIM SAHIB

For the first time since July 8, South Africa recorded fewer than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

According to figures released by the health ministry on Monday night, there were 9,304 cases recorded since Monday night. This brings to 373,628 the total number of cases recorded across the country.

There were also a reported 140 deaths in the past 24 hours. This means that there are now 5,173 fatalities across the country.

The majority of the cases were in Gauteng (136,879), followed by the Western Cape (85,772), the Eastern Cape (65,316) and KwaZulu-Natal (45,614).

On a positive note, the ministry also reported that the country was nearing 200,000 recoveries. On Monday, there were 194,865 recoveries reported, an increase of 3,806 from Sunday night.

The figures were based on 2,505,646 total tests, of which 33,899 were recorded in the past 24-hour cycle.

READ MORE:

Gwede Mantashe in hospital after positive Covid-19 test

A week after testing positive for Covid-19, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital.
News
6 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan deployed to lead Tshwane’s fight against Covid-19

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will lead Tshwane’s fight against Covid-19, the city confirmed on Monday
Politics
12 hours ago

Mob burns week-old Covid-19 treatment facility in Khayelitsha

Cape Town’s newly built facility meant for Covid-19 patients in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, was torched, allegedly by people protesting over land on ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X