SA records fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in two weeks

There were also a reported 140 deaths in the past 24 hours. This means that there are now 5,173 fatalities across the country.

The majority of the cases were in Gauteng (136,879), followed by the Western Cape (85,772), the Eastern Cape (65,316) and KwaZulu-Natal (45,614).

On a positive note, the ministry also reported that the country was nearing 200,000 recoveries. On Monday, there were 194,865 recoveries reported, an increase of 3,806 from Sunday night.

The figures were based on 2,505,646 total tests, of which 33,899 were recorded in the past 24-hour cycle.