South Africa

Schoolgirl raped while waiting for lift, neighbours rally to nab suspect

21 July 2020 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
A man was apprehended in possession of the cellphone owned by a teenager who had been raped shortly before, after a Port Elizabeth neighbourhood watch and private security company was alerted. File image
A man was apprehended in possession of the cellphone owned by a teenager who had been raped shortly before, after a Port Elizabeth neighbourhood watch and private security company was alerted. File image
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A man was apprehended in possession of a cellphone owned by a teenager who had been raped shortly before, after a Port Elizabeth neighbourhood watch and private security company were alerted.

Police said the suspect was arrested on the N2 freeway on Monday.

“It is alleged that at about 6.50am, an 18-year-old teenager was standing in Seaview Road in Chelsea waiting for her transport when she was approached by an unknown male. The suspect requested that the teenager walk with him and when she refused, he grabbed her by the arm and took her into the nearby bushes where he allegedly raped her. The suspect also took her cellphone and left.”

She rushed home to report the crime, after which the neighbourhood watch, a private security company and police were contacted. They began patrols to find the suspect.

A 29-year-old man was found on the N2 freeway near Baywest.

“The stolen cellphone was found in his possession. He was arrested and detained on a charge of rape and robbery,” said police.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile, commended the efforts of the security company and the neighbourhood watch who mobilised immediately to search for the suspect.

“Partnership between the police and the public must be supported and strengthened by all members of the community. It is through this active partnership that we will be able to work together to reduce and combat crime within the communities we serve,” said Patekile.

MORE

Man robbed at Port Elizabeth rubbish dump, car keys thrown into dump site

A Port Elizabeth man was held up at knifepoint — and attacked with his own pepper spray — when he went to a rubbish dump to offload garden refuse at ...
News
1 day ago

Suspect nabbed after body of woman, 79, found at her home in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police on Saturday afternoon arrested a 35-year old man after the discovery of the body of a 79-year-old woman at her home in Wodehouse, ...
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape police seize liquid tobacco consignment from Cape Town

Eastern Cape police confiscated liquid tobacco with a street value of about R360,000 after being alerted by a courier company about a suspicious ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  3. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X