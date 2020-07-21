South Africa

Seven police stations temporarily closed to due to Covid-19

21 July 2020 - 07:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
At least seven police stations around the country have been closed due to Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

At least seven police stations around the country have been temporarily closed for decontamination due to Covid-19.

Communities serviced by the Rabie Ridge police station in Midrand have been advised that it has been closed for decontamination due to a Covid-19 related incident.

“The community service centre will be operating from the sport stadium (at the swimming pool) opposite the police station.

“The telephone lines at Rabie Ridge police station community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure,” police said.

The Vosman police station in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, was closed on Sunday after members tested positive for Covid-19. “The community service centre will now be operating from the satellite police station situated in Hectorway Street at Lynville,” police said in a statement.

All communities serviced by the Komatipoort police station are advised that this police station will also be temporarily closed due to a member testing positive for Covid-19.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Thursday. In the interim, the community service centre will be operating from the Komatipoort SAPS lapa. To access the station, the community can call 079 499 9597 for all emergencies and complaints.

In Bloemfontein, three police stations in Viljoenskroon, Boithuso  and Zamdela were  temporarily closed after members tested positive for Covid-19.

“Viljoenskroon community service centre will operate from the victim empowerment room within the station premises.

“Boithuso community service centre will operate from Boithuso HRD offices within the premises of the station.”

Police added: "The [Zamdela police station] building will be decontaminated so as to curb the spread of the virus and affected members will undergo necessary Covid-19 related protocols.”

The Boksburg police station, on the East Rand, has also been closed after one member tested positive for the virus. Its community service centre will be operating from the detective building next to the police station until it can reopen.

