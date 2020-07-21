Taxi industry now wants extra relief for cross-border and long-distance operators

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula should approach the Treasury for a “special” relief package for long-distance and cross-border taxi operators who were hit hardest by the lockdown, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) said.

This is on top of the R1.14bn the government has already offered the industry in Covid-19 relief funding.

While local taxis were allowed to operate at set times and at 70% capacity from level 5 down to level 3, their interprovincial counterparts were grounded in conformity with a ban on travel across provinces. The cross-border operators are still grounded as SA’s borders are still closed.

The unregulated taxi industry is yet to accept the R1.14bn relief fund, rejecting the stringent conditions attached to it. The conditions are aimed at formalising the sector. The industry said the relief was too little compared to the losses the sector incurred during the lockdown.